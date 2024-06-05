Spencer Dale, 52, was clocked breaking the speed limit as he drove eastbound on the A64 York Outer Ring Road near Grimston Bar, Harrogate magistrates heard.

He was driving a Vauxhall Astra Envoy DTI.

Because he already had points on his licence, he faced a driving ban of at least six months.

But, he told the bench, he ran a business impersonating the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. If he lost his licence, he said it would have such an impact he would suffer “exceptional hardship”.

Members of his family would also suffer.

Dale, of Queen Street, Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to speeding on August 18.

Magistrates agreed he would suffer “exceptional hardship” and decided not to disqualify him.

They put three more penalty points on his licence and warned him if he was caught breaking the motoring laws again in the next three years, he couldn’t ask a second bench not to disqualify him on the grounds he impersonates Elvis Presley.

They also fined him £83 and ordered him to pay a £33 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.