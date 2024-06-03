A MOTOR home was stuck under the height restriction barrier of a bridge in York.
Fire crews in York responded to a call from Terry Avenue at 2.31pm today (June 3).
They said the motor home had "become stuck under a bridge due to a height restriction barrier".
Crews managed to release the motor home by letting some air out of the tires, crew members then managed to move the barrier out of the way.
