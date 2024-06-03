North Yorkshire police say a 15-year boy was attacked by a group of other boys aged about 14 or 15 in The Village, outside the butcher's shop in Haxby between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday, May 27.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, who was with friends at the time, sustained injuries to his face when he was attacked by the group, one of whom was wearing a balaclava.

"We’re particularly appealing for information about the group involved and any dash cam footage that may be available.

"Please email sophie.hodgson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sophie Hodgson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240093373 when passing on information.