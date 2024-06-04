This accolade recognises Yolk Farm’s outstanding contributions to rural business, innovation in farming practices, and dedication to promoting a sustainable and ethical food supply chain.

Yolk Farm has consistently demonstrated excellence in providing high-quality, free-range eggs while prioritising the wellbeing of its hens and the environment.

Yolk Farm founder Emma Mosey said: “Winning the Rural Business of the Year award is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team.

"We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and trust of our customers, who inspire us to continually strive for excellence.’

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. Our success is a direct result of the commitment and enthusiasm of our team, and the loyalty of our customers. Together, we are making a positive impact on our community and the environment.”

Yolk Farm is based in Minskip, near Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire, and is known for producing the highest quality eggs.