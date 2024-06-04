The One Stop Finance Company at Oak Farm, Latham, between Pocklington and Selby is an alternative funding provider - meaning it can provide access to funding when banks can’t or won’t.

The finance broker says it surpassed a lending milestone exceeding £30m for the first time, after record months in February, March and April.

The loan book has increased from £21m 12 months ago to £31m in April, representing a near 50% increase and with a £35m-£36m projection for the year end.

The firm continues to grow, with a strong recruitment campaign, allowing the business to cover the vast majority of England, as well as Wales, with the aim to continually increase its level of service, offering and volume of business.

One Stop Business Finance’s founder and group managing director, Andrew Mackenzie, said: “This landmark is reflective of the amount of funding that we can continue to offer small and medium businesses across the country. These record performances across all areas of One Stop Business Finance are a demonstration that our ‘people first’ and responsible lending strategy continues to deliver strong results.

“We remain committed to supporting the ambitions of small to medium businesses and are proud that we offer bespoke funding solutions to meet the needs of a widely diverse selection of industries.

“SMEs are often the first to experience difficulties accessing finance during times of economic stress, yet by virtue of their size rely disproportionately on external finance for cash flow and investment opportunities.

“When the banks say no, our friendly, flexible funding solutions can offer cost-effective solutions so that businesses can focus on their growth goals, development, diversification and recovery.

“This milestone reflects the hard work of our amazing team across England and Wales with the continued support of our private and institutional funders, as we push on towards the £40m target in what is our tenth operational year”.

Established in 2014, the specialist lender says it has gained extensive experience in supporting businesses with secured loans from their own private funding, retained profits and bank funding lines.

The company currently supports SMEs across England and Wales, with a range of secured financial products including working capital loans, development lending, revolving credit facilities and invoice finance.

To find out more about One Stop Business Finance, go to www.osbf.co.uk.