The event, in the village hall on Saturday June 22, begins at 12-noon, until the barrels run dry.

The ‘small but perfectly formed’ festival aims to raise funds for the 97-year-old village hall.

READ MORE:

Ali Pearson, one of the organisers, told the Press: “We’ll have a fine selection of a dozen or so hand-pulled beers from independent Yorkshire breweries, plus ciders and a perry.

“As well as great beer, cider, perry, wine, prosecco and soft drinks, we’ll be serving festival grub including the ever-popular award-winning pie and peas, plus sandwiches.

“And as usual we’ll have a great line-up of local music acts in the “big top” to entertain us during the afternoon and early evening. These include Darcy Rose, The Sicknotes, The Locomotives and Electric Sheep.”

Ali continued: “Our festival theme this year is “Raise the Roof!”. Our village hall is a great place to hold community events such as the Beer & Music Festival. But, at 97 years old, the building needs a lot of TLC which all costs time and money.

“When we had the brickwork at the front of the building repointed last year we discovered that part of the roof was in a bad state, and two rooftop windows were rotten. So, we’ve recently had a longer lasting fibreglass roof installed and replaced the two windows. We’re hoping this will help keep the damp and condensation at bay for a bit longer!”

This year’s event will be ticket-only, so people are urged to buy the £8 tickets from the

Festival’s Facebook page : www.facebook.com/stillbeer powered by Eventim (no extra charges).

Also, locals can email StillingfleetVillageInstitute@gmail.com to request tickets.