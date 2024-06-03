It happened at 11.30am on Thursday, May 30 at Whitwell on the Hill and involved a grey BMW 3 Series and a Red Nissan Qashqai.

The driver and passenger of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "One lane of the carriageway was closed for around an hour while we investigated the scene and to allowed the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email Megan.Smith2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Megan Smith.

"Please quote reference 12240095044 when passing on information.2