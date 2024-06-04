Brew York is producing Kammy’s Un-Beer-Lievable with former professional footballer and TV commentator Chris Kamara.

The Middlesborough-born 66-year-old who played for teams as diverse as Leeds United, Bradford City, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Portsmouth and Swindon Town has inspired a light, refreshing lager with a crisp finish.

The lager has been launched to celebrate the Euros 2024 tournament and support Prostrate Cancer UK. Ten pence (plus VAT) from every sale will go to the charity.

Wayne Smith, co-founder and managing director at Brew York, said: “It’s an honour for Brew York to partner with Chris Kamara and Prostate Cancer UK on this project. We hope this beer unites the football and craft beer communities, allowing us to raise as much as possible for such an incredible cause.”

Chris, who appeared on Sky Sports from 1992 to 2022, said: “My own lager, now that's unbelievable! Thankfully I didn’t brew it, Brew York did. Let's enjoy it responsibly during this summer of football and raise some money for Prostate UK at the same time."

Kammy’s Un-Beer-Lievable lager will be available from Tuesday, June 11 on the Brew York webstore, at all Brew York venues and at pubs, bars and venues across the UK.

A launch event will take place at Coopers Bar and Kitchen in Guiseley on Tuesday, June 18 - one of three pubs that have recently joined Brew York pub empire.

Chris has previously worked with Prostate Cancer UK during close pal Jeff Stelling’s epic Football Marches for the charity and walked alongside many men – and their loved ones – affected by the disease.

One in eight men are affected by prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men, and those odds increase to one in four if you are black.

Prostate Cancer UK director of fundraising, Chris Jarrett, said: “Cheers! We’re so grateful for the ‘unbelievable’ support of Chris Kamara and Brew York as they team up to raise vital funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK in such a novel way.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and an early diagnosis can save your life. Money raised will fund ground-breaking research towards a screening programme, so we can catch prostate cancer early and save lives.”

In addition to their launch event, Brew York is hosting a special competition for stockists, whereby the lucky winner will have the chance to host an exclusive meet and greet event with Chris Kamara at their venue.

If you're interested in purchasing the beer as a trade customer, or if you'd like to arrange a tap takeover or event, contact Brew York at sales@brewyork.co.uk.

To access online and printed health information on Prostate Cancer, go to: prostatecanceruk.org/information

Men can also check their risk in 30 seconds, at https://prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker