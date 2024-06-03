North Yorkshire Police say a burglary took place in Heworth in York in which about £3,000 worth of power tools were stolen.

It happened at a property in Abbotsway sometime between Thursday, May 30 and Saturday, June 1.

Read next:

A force spokesman said: "The suspect climbed into the garden of the property and broke into the garage.

"We’re appealing for information including anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, or any suspicious vehicles.

"We’re also appealing to anyone who may have been offered power tools for sale cheaply.

Please email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 268 MILNER, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240095915 when passing on information.