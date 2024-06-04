The plans, submitted by the York-based Helmsley Group, would see the demolition of existing office and commercial buildings at Welburn Business Park and construction of nine four-bedroom homes.

The latest planning application submitted to North Yorkshire Council was a resubmission of an earlier one by Helmsley for nine homes which was refused by planning officers before it reached committee stage.

However this planning application has also been rejected.

Helmsley Group believes the development would offer long-term stability and growth for the community, addressing the pressing shortage of family housing identified in recent North Yorkshire Council meetings.

“The development of family homes, as opposed to the current permission of ten one-bedroom apartments which seems to be the route the site is being pushed towards, is better suited to the needs of the local population,” Helmsley Group development surveyor Tom Riddolls said.

“Family homes would attract and retain residents who contribute to the local economy, support schools, and participate in community activities, fostering a vibrant and thriving community. In contrast, smaller apartments often attract transient residents, providing less stability and long-term benefit to the area.”

Tom said Helmsley Group's commitment to sustainable development aligns with North Yorkshire's broader environmental goals.

"The proposed scheme would utilise existing infrastructure, reducing the need for extensive new construction, and minimizing environmental impact.

"The development also incorporates green building practices, furthering the region's sustainability objectives."

The resubmitted development would take the form of a traditional farmstead comprising a combination of linked stone and brick buildings together with several detached timber-clad barns.

An internal courtyard will be created for shared use by homeowners alongside planted gardens. Each property will have its own integral garage, with access to the homes being provided via an existing private driveway off Greets House Road.

Tom added: "There is a pressing need for permanent family-oriented housing in North Yorkshire, and our proposals have been meticulously designed to meet this need while contributing positively to the wider community.

“The rejection of our plans undermines efforts to promote sustainable and sensible development in countryside areas."

"Despite the setback, Helmsley Group remains committed to collaborating with North Yorkshire Council to bring sustainable family housing to the region. The group is determined to explore all possible avenues to fulfil the housing needs of local families and support the growth and vitality of the community."