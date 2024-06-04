Blenkin & Co in York has appointed two new posts in sales and lettings to expand its existing team.

Edward Hartshorne from the company said the beginning of May to mid-July is traditionally the most popular time of year to buy and sell a home.

He said: “The number of buyer registrations is increasing week by week, boosted by a seasonal uplift and better-than-expected economic performance. Whilst all levels of the market are price sensitive, we have concluded some excellent deals in York and across Ryedale since Easter, including six ‘best & finals."

“Now with a fixed date for the election, the uncertainty that hovered over the market is, to some extent, reined in. A new government will be formed in just eight weeks’ time, and reassurance can be found by recalling that the last time Labour won in 1997, property prices doubled over five years. There is no doubt that the Yorkshire property market remains resilient whatever obstacles it faces.”

“Spurred on by a long-term strategy to capture a greater share of the Yorkshire market, we at Blenkin & Co are recruiting, building the Lettings Department and seeking out big hitters to join the Sales Team. The aim is to refine Blenkin & Co’s client service and get ever more offers successfully over the line as well as to implement and innovate,” said Edward.

Lauren Walsh in Sales and Grace Aveyard in Lettings are the recent additions to our team.

Lauren is a qualified AssocRICS Surveyor, having worked in residential sales as a Branch Manager for a leading independent estate agent in Wiltshire, at Hamptons International in Bath and, most recently, at Connells as a Residential Surveyor. She moved to East Yorkshire in 2021, bringing with her the full weight of experience in prime property. As a Senior Property Consultant for Blenkin & Co, she offers tailored guidance and support to clients throughout the buying and selling process.

Grace has joined forces with Lettings Manager, Jennifer Marsden, to meet a rising demand for properties to rent in the city of York, in market towns such as Easingwold and in rural areas. Blenkin & Co’s residential property portfolio is building both in quality and volume month by month.