The county's police say an electric scooter and a taxi crashed at the Junction of York Place and South Park Road, in Harrogate at about 6.45pm on Saturday, June 1.

A police spokesman said: "The rider was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital and later discharged. He remains under investigation after failing a roadside breath-test and being over the prescribed alcohol limit and not having any insurance.

"The taxi driver did not stop at the scene of the collision and we are appealing for them to come forward.

"We’re also appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"If anyone has seen the rider using the scooter at the time of the collision or beforehand, please also contact us.

"Please email Ellen.Cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ellen Cooper."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

Please quote reference 12240096707 when passing on information.