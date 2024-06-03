Work is progressing well on the site and the company has just launched the first four out of six homes at Castle View Court, an exclusive development which will create a new private road named Old Brewery Court, accessed from Finkle Street, in walking distance of the village.

Starting from £595,000, the four large four and five bedroom family homes promise to reflect the quality of the location, all built to exacting standards.

The homes feature designer kitchens, modern bathrooms with Villeroy and Boch and Hansgrohe features, lawned gardens with generous patio areas. A range of hi-tech, user friendly, energy-saving features are included such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and wall-mounted EV chargers, to ensure lower energy bills and a commitment to sustainability.

Wharfedale Homes has more than 30 years experience in building luxury homes across Yorkshire.

Matt Gibson, its Land and Planning Director, said: “These homes have been designed so that they offer traditional architecture that is sympathetic to the stunning village but are also packed with modern features befitting a luxury new home.

“We’ve already had a lot of interest in the homes from our initial signage on the site, and so we are confident that they will be sold quickly now we have officially launched these first properties.”

Completion of the properties is expected to take place from November this year.

For details ring 01423 799 690 or email sheriffsales@wharfedalehomes.co.uk