Claire Hall is retiring from Ryedale Carers Support in August after 30 years with the charity.

To mark the occasion Claire completed a sponsored walk in May, tackling the perimeter of Ryedale - 91 miles over seven days - raising over £10,000.

The challenge, which is equivalent to seven half marathons, also aimed to highlight the loneliness and isolation often experienced in this rural area.

Claire said: “This year I will have been working for Ryedale Carers Support for 30 years. To mark this milestone and raise money for the charity, I decided to do the sponsored walk, walking 91 miles in total, which is seven half marathons.

"So many of you donated that I am delighted to say we have raised £10,330. That’s £113 a mile. Every penny will go towards supporting carers, the cared for and those who have become lonely and isolated.

A very big ‘thank you’ for supporting me on my sponsored walk for Ryedale Carers Support. I had a fantastic week : 6 sunny days and just 1 overcast day with a bit of drizzle. Each day had its challenges, but every day a different group of friends joined me - and I can tell you that when you ‘walk and talk’ the miles slip past! My overriding memory of the week will be the love and support I was given by family, friends and colleagues.

Claire added: "Thank you for donating, for walking with me, for ‘being there’ for me with your messages of encouragement. I am so grateful.

“The money raised by this sponsored ‘Ryedale Ramble’ will be used to fund events such as Tea & Tunes, musical get togethers, local history reminiscence sessions, monthly carers support groups and, of course, the vital work our volunteers do, providing the much needed respite for carers and companionship for the lonely and isolated.”

Based in Kirkbymoorside, Ryedale Carers Support is a voluntary organisation and registered charity that provides practical and emotional help for carers, the people they care for and older people living on their own. The service is provided by volunteers who can visit weekly, fortnightly or monthly for a couple of hours or so.

The charity also runs a Carers Break Service for carers, provided by volunteers, to enable carers to have a break from their caring responsibilities. This service is free to carers, and the volunteer’s expenses are met by the organisation.

The team from Ryedale Carers Support said: "We are extremely proud of Claire’s amazing achievement – and impressed at how she took her 91-mile challenge in her stride. Thank you Claire for your ‘leaving gift’ to the families and people of Ryedale who we support and work with."

Anyone who would still like to make a donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/claire-hall-ryedaleramble