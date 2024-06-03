North Yorkshire Police say someone entered a property in Oaker Bank in Killinghall near Harrogate through a window at about 10.40pm on Friday (May 31) .

A police spokesman said: "The suspect was disturbed by the householder and left the building empty-handed.

"We’re appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along Oaker Bank near the Skipton Road roundabout at the time and may have captured dashcam footage of any people walking or vehicles parked at the side of the road, to contact us.

"Any witnesses or motorists who think they might be able to assist the investigation are asked to email Elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Elizabeth Parry."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Or online via their website.

Please quote reference 12240096341 when passing on information.