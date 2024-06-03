Liz Kendall, the party’s Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, met pensioners at New Earswick Bowls Blub, with York Outer Labour candidate Luke Charters.

Ms Kendall says her party promises to cut energy bills for good and bring down NHS waiting lists and bring down NHS waiting lists with 40,000 more appointments.

The 51-year-old Leicester West MP repeated earlier warnings, accusing the Conservatives of putting pensions or Britain’s finances at risk, adding “the promise of security in retirement is now more precarious than ever’.”

Labour says Rishi Sunak’s ambitions to abolish National Insurance, amid other spending commitments means the Tories have made “well over £60 billion of unfunded pledges.”

Ms Kendall told those present: “You’ve worked hard and contributed, knowing your pension will be there for you later in life.

“But now Rishi Sunak, who broke the pension Triple Lock, wants to scrap National Insurance Contributions which help fund the state pension. This would cost £46 billion a year but he won’t say where that money is going to come from.

“With Labour, we will never put your pension or Britain’s finances at risk. All of our plans are fully funded, built on the principle of economic stability. That means we can protect the Triple Lock, giving you the peace of mind you need to get on and enjoy the years ahead. We will end the chaos, turn the page and start rebuilding Britain.”

When Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced his ‘ambition’ to scrap National Insurance in March, Mr Hunt said this would only happen when economic and fiscal conditions allow it.

The chancellor accused Labour of "scaremongering" over the issue, saying on X: "The value of NICs receipts do not determine the NHS budget, or the value of pensions."

Appearing before the Commons Treasury Committee, he added such a policy was only a “a long-term ambition" of the Conservatives, and the tax would not be completely abolished in the next parliament.