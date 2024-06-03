Whitby Abbey known for its iconic goth weekends was featured in one of Time Out’s latest travel guides.

Those who plan on visiting the abbey during Whitby Goth Weekends can expect “one hell of an experience” (read on to find out why).

Travel experts at Time Out wrote about the guide: “The United Kingdom is a glorious destination, and the four countries that constitute our island nation all bring something to the table. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all stunning places to visit in their own right, with fantastic museums and galleries, buzzing music scenes, incredible scenery and intriguing histories.

“Whatever kind of trip you’re planning next, our round-up should have you covered. We've got all the world-renowned stuff as well as some more under the radar things to get up to. Happy travels!”

Why is Whitby Abbey one of the UK’s best things to do?





Time Out commented: “Twice a year, the wind-battered abbey in the pretty Yorkshire fishing town of Whitby is overrun by goths from all over the world.

“Why’s that, you ask? Well, Whitby Abbey starred in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, thereby endearing itself for ever to the vampire, bat and eyeliner-inclined.

“The biggest event of its kind in the world, Whitby Goth Weekend has been running since 1994, and is a celebration of goth culture, music and fashion.

This is what makes Whitby Abbey one of the best things to do in the UK (Image: Tripadvisor)

“Shop at the Bizarre Bazaar, rock out on the main stages or just soak up the gothic vibes: whether you’re a goth or not, it’s one hell of an experience.”

On Tripadvisor, Whitby Abbey has also been praised by some recent visitors.

One said: “A fantastic dramatic setting perched high over Whitby. The 199 steps are well worth it and even part of the experience.

“Super dog friendly and a lovely place to wander around.

“The YHA cafe at the back of the gift shop has a lovely garden with views of Whitby and does a nice cup of Yorkshire tea. Did not want to leave.”

Someone else added: “We were fortunate to have picked a lovely sunny day for our visit to the Abbey so we saw it at its best.

"Yes, you can see it from a distance without paying but it is spectacular up close from all the different angles so definitely worth a proper visit.

“There is a small museum with interesting artefacts and a shop. The cafe is run by the YHA and is available to everyone without paying the entrance fee.”