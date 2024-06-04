A planning application to City of York Council says the site in Landing Lane, Holgate, is "no longer fit for purpose".

The current facility is made up of 17 buildings, from which staff work to rehome stray animals. So far this year, the shelter has rehomed almost 400 dogs, cats and small animals.

RSPCA bosses held a meeting with local residents on January 30 to discuss plans to demolish all the buildings, and say they received no complaints.

The 11,750 square metre site is the RSPCA's branch for York, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Malton, Market Weighton, Pocklington, Ripon, Selby, Tadcaster, Wetherby and other surrounding areas.

Among the buildings to be demolished are two catteries, a puppy unit, a small animal unit and two dog units.

Proposed designs of the new cattery and kennel units (Image: Planning documents)

The demolition work would equate to 1,220 square metres of space, making way for an increased 1,865 square metres of new development.

"The justification for the demolition of the buildings is that they are no longer fit for purpose and do not meet the current licensing standards of the RSPCA," said developer John Howlett Planning Ltd, on behalf of the RSPCA, in the planning application.

"The site remains at risk of closure if the licensing standards cannot be met and the provision of additional space will allow the RSPCA to meet these standards."

The new development would include new dog, puppy and cat units, as well as two aviaries, a veterinary building and new reception.

The application added: "The site is located in a sustainable location, readily accessible by non-car means.

"It is located well away from residential properties and as proposed, the numbers of dogs to be kept on site will be reduced."

The application said that the RSPCA commissioned a search for alternative sites, which began in November 2023.

It looked at sites in Malton Road industrial estate, Askham Bryan, Huntington and Hopgrove Lane South.

Despite efforts, the RSPCA found that none of the sites were "appropriate for development", largely down to constraints of the York Green Belt.

It added: "If an ideal site could be found, it is unlikely the RSPCA could fund the move to a new site."

The application has now been validated by City of York Council, and it will go to consultation on June 18.

"The existing site is well suited and known for its current use," the application adds.

"This submission will allow the RSPCA to continue its work locally, in a series of buildings better equipped to accommodate the needs of animals which come into its care."