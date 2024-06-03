North Yorkshire Police said it received a call on Saturday, June 1, to reports of a van that had left the road in Atterwith Lane, Hessay.

The driver of the van was a 52-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "The vehicle involved was a white Ford Transit van, with blue writing, and showing a registration plate beginning EX10.

"It will have left the road prior to the report to police, and officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances."

If you saw the vehicle involved, or have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

You can email the major collision investigation team, mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240096311.