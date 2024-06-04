Beckview Studios Live Lounges returns – in Scalby Road, Scarborough - on June 27 and June 28, with accompanying streaming.

Organisers said acoustic sets from talented regional musicians are to be filmed and recorded and have scheduled them as part of Scarborough Fringe – a 10-day festival of the arts taking place in and around the town from June 21 to June 30.

Read next:

Young York innovators transform old technology into interactive creations

Quadruple bill of gothic horror by world-famous author in York for one-night only

Church near York with 'medieval graffiti' celebrates special day with art exhibition

Based on the success they had with their sell-out Lead Day Live Lounges in February of this year, Chris Jones, co-founder of Beckview Studios, said: “We seized the opportunity to combine the next Live Lounge events with the much-anticipated Scarborough Fringe event.

Beckview Studios Live Room (Image: daniel_abell)

“We are now into our second year at Beckview Studios and what better way to help mark this milestone than with the Live Lounge events in June.”

The line-up on June 27 includes Gemma Gates - the Leeds-based four-piece band, Phil Hooley, who is established in Scarborough and Sunbeam from Whitby will headline.

The second night’s line-up on June 28 will feature duo Ruth Scott and Tom Small, who hail from Hull, another Yorkshire-based singer songwriter in Ruth Toynton, and Scarborough-based Deep Sea Daggers will headline.

Tickets are available at beckwithstudios.co.uk/event