North Yorkshire Police said vandals struck at St Mary’s Church, Kirkgate in Thirsk sometime between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26 and they are streating the incident as criminal damage.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "Numerous windows at the church have been broken, and these windows are estimated to be more than 500 years old.

"We’re particularly appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

"Please email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240093124 when passing on information.