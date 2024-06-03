THE victim of a street gang attack in North Yorkshire has been left traumatised by the experience.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in Bower Street in Harrogate at about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 26, around the area of One Arch in Bower Street and Station Parade.
A police spokesman said: "The victim, a man, was assaulted by three other men and has been left traumatised by the incident.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
"Please email joseph.hawley@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Joseph Hawley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240093671 when passing on information.
