For those seeking a summer getaway, the Devonshire Arms is offering an unmissable offer for the warmer months. Naomi Stemp, from the Devonshire Group, talks us through the incredible facilities, the wonderful places to visit nearby and their exciting Three Night Summer Slow Down offer.

Q: Can you tell us about the history of the Devonshire Arms Hotels & Spa?

A: Certainly, the Devonshire Arms is an exceptionally historic building alongside the Bolton Abbey estate. The Devonshire Arms Hotel was originally built in the 17th century and came under the ownership of the 4th Duke of Devonshire in 1753, as part of the wider estate. It was the 5th Duke who cemented its place in history.

The Devonshire Arms became a hotspot for travellers using the new footpaths established by the Duke, and the advent of the railway in 1888 brought new demands to the flourishing hotel. The Cavendish Pavilion was built by the riverside to accommodate the new influx of visitors, which still serves refreshments to country lovers to this day.

Today, the Devonshire Arms retains the classic charm and splendour of ages past, whilst infusing a sense of luxury, splendour and comfort.

Q: What does the Summer Slow Down deal provide for guests?

A: Our aim with the Three Night Summer Slow Down is to nurture your mind, body and soul this summer with everything that the Devonshire Arms has to offer. There’s so much here to inspire your senses – not just on the estate, but in the local area too!

We will provide a daily itinerary of activities for all of our guests to enjoy – including yoga in our bell tent in the kitchen gardens, guided history walks to the Priory and an entertaining variety of lawn games. As part of our offer, we will provide you with £45 towards dining in one of our award-winning restaurants every day.

From the laid-back brasserie and terrace to the exquisite tasting menu of the Burlington, there are plenty of fine dining options to get into. Also, guests taking advantage of this offer will receive unlimited access to the spa, housed in the ancient barn opposite the hotel – complete with its own vitality pool, steam room, sauna and rasul chamber.

To top it all off, you will receive a complimentary Devonshire Cuvée on arrival and early check-in to make the most of your fully deserved summer retreat!

Q: How about the facilities of the hotel and spa?

A: The Devonshire Arms feature a plethora of rooms spread throughout the hotel. The classic rooms are located in the New Wing, on the ground and first floor – superb garden views and a timeless sense of class permeate each room. Every room is individually stylised in a contemporary manner, with a king-size bed or twin beds if requested.

Our rooms then increase in splendour with deluxe, luxury and superior rooms, culminating in our spacious suites. Featuring views across the entire estate and beyond, these rooms include everything from walk-in showers and super king-size beds, to 18th-century style four-poster beds and high-end fabrics.

The tranquillity of the spa ensures that our guests can truly relax and rejuvenate. Alongside our fantastic team of expert staff, there are a range of treatments and spa day packages available. Our bespoke range of treatments is specifically designed to induce total peace of mind and body for our guests.

Q: What are the most intriguing places to visit nearby?

A: The gorgeous Bolton Abbey is situated just minutes from the Devonshire Arms and is the perfect day out for families. Surrounded by a landscape steeped in history and legend – an opportunity for discovery and learning for children of all ages. There’s over 80 miles of footpaths nearby to explore as well.

The nearby spa town of Harrogate boasts a fascinating cathedral, Britain’s longest rollercoaster and an Outstanding Area of Natural Beauty on the doorstep. The Embsay and Bolton Abbey steam railway gives nostalgia seekers the perfect opportunity to experience being a passenger on atmospheric journeys across the Yorkshire countryside.

For more information on the Three Night Summer Slow Down offer, visit devonshirehotels.co.uk/offer/three-night-summer-slowdown or call 01756 718100.