The iconic Magpie Cafe in Whitby known for its “prime fresh local fish, seafood and specially selected ingredients” has once again been crowned one of the best fish and chip shops (among the UK's top 20).

The publisher recommended the restaurant alongside Trenchers and Hadley’s in the popular seaside town.

The Guardian commented on its latest foodie list: “Triple-cooked, with curry sauce and locally sourced… eat your heart out at these first choice chippies.”

Why is Whitby’s Magpie Cafe one of the UK’s top fish and chip shops?





The publisher explained: “Are these the most famous F&C in the UK? Residents of Whitby and visitors are spoiled for choice with Trenchers and Hadley’s also both frequently praised.”

First built in 1750 as a Merchant's House, the building we now know as Magpie Cafe has “excellent views” of the harbour, Whitby Abbey and St. Mary’s Church.

During its history, it was owned by a member of the Scoresby whaling family and for a time the pilotage, where the pilots would wait for orders to bring vessels into the harbour, reports the Magpie Cafe website.

It adds: “The building later became Harrowings shipping office and it is from that time the Magpie ghost Albert is reputed to have originated. The premises were converted into a café in approximately 1939.

“We took over the restaurant in 1990 from Alison’s parents who in turn took over from her grandparents. We have endeavoured to keep the traditional feel and theme throughout.”

Magpie Cafe is “renowned worldwide” for its long queues which seem to be worth the wait, according to many Tripadvisor reviews.

One review out of an impressive 9,474 reads: “The fish n chips are absolutely out of this world well worth the price I had the 12 Oz cod with a extra large bowl of mushy peas and perfectly cooked thick cut chips. Also a very goog [d] range of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks.”

Another recent visitor posted: “One of the best fish and chip lunches we’ve ever had! Delicious food, beautifully prepared and the mushy peas accompaniment was superb.

“The waiting staff were welcoming, friendly and helpful. Very happy to recommend and if we could give this restaurant (it’s too good to be a cafe) 6 stars we would!”

Overall, Magpie Cafe has a near-perfect Tripadvisor rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Magpie Cafe is located at 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU.