The first of three streets on the new housing development at the former home of York City - Bootham Crescent - has been named Alf Patrick Court after legendary York City goalscorer Alf Patrick who died aged 100 in 2021.

As The Press first reported back in December 2022, following submissions put forward by fans of the club, York-based housebuilder Persimmon got the go-ahead from City of York Council and Royal Mail to name streets, buildings and walkways after former players.

The ground which opened in 1932, was the home of the Minstermen until the club’s final competitive match there in December 2020.

As previously revealed, Persimmon have said the three street names and four three-storey apartment buildings will all honour players and managers who graced the turf and dugouts of Bootham Crescent, and Alf's is the first to be officially unveiled today (June 3).

Steve Patrick, son of Alf said was at the site to do the honours along with his wife, Tracey, son, David, daughter-in-law, Laura, and three-year-old grandaughter, Darcey.

Alf Patrick's son, Steve, along with his wife, Tracey, son, David, daughter-in-law, Laura, and three-year-old grandaughter, Darcey (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Steve said: “We feel very proud that my dad's name will appear here at the place where he enjoyed playing football and representing York City.

"It's a proud moment for our family and he would have been honoured to know that his name is here now, but he'd be amazed too, as a boy growing up in Layerthorpe in the 20s and 30s that one day he'd have a street named after him in his home city.”

David, Alf's grandson, who is in the Parachute Regiment and recently moved back to York to live in Skelton with his family from Catterick, said that growing up in York as a Patrick was something special and that's partly why he wanted to come back.

"It took my breath away when I saw the sign if I'm honest," he said.

"We have a son, Albie, who is five. He's called Albert Alfred - Alfred being after my grandad, and he remembers him.

"It's an amazing thing for our family to have."

Steve and David Patrick at the unveiling of the street sign to York City legend, Alf Patrick (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Scott Waters, managing director, Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to formally mark the naming of Alf Patrick Court in the company of Alf’s family.

“Given the special memories created here, we always wanted to ensure that the legacy of Bootham Crescent was preserved in a fitting manner.

“This really will be a unique place to live – a green development in the heart of York, steeped in sporting history.”

About 93 homes are currently being built at the site with prices ranging from £240,000 - £540,000 with 11 properties already occupied and 29 plots sold and awaiting their new owners.

A York native, Alf Patrick signed for City in 1946 after serving with the Royal Engineers during the war.

Alf Patrick on the pitch (Image: Newsquest)

After making his debut at the age of 25, Alf went on to net a career total of 117 goals in only 241 appearances and was leading scorer in each of the first four post-war seasons. He is the only City player to score five goals in a Football League fixture (against Rotherham in November 1948), and shares the club record of six hat-tricks. Added to this, he was the first forward to score a century of League goals for the club in peacetime, reaching the milestone against Grimsby Town in April 1952.

Many of Alf’s goal-scoring feats remain unsurpassed and his unassuming personality ensured he remained a welcome visitor to Bootham Crescent long after he hung up his boots. He retired from football in 1955 and spent some time helping with the third team which competed in the Yorkshire League. Patrick was also a keen local cricketer, playing for Dringhouses, and was an active member of his community in Woodthorpe throughout a long and happy retirement.

Alf Patrick in August 1994 looking back on his career

A remarkable man, Alf reached a century of years before passing away shortly after reaching the landmark. A minute’s applause was held during York’s FA Cup tie against Buxton in November 2021.

Steve said: “Dad would have been so chuffed - and he's have had a good laugh.”

A flashback to Alf when he turned 100 with his son, Steve, daughter-in-law, Tracey and the then York City Sporting Director, Dave Penney