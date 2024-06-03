Going back possibly six or seven years before this picture, and trawling my memory, I have a now indistinct recollection of actually boarding a passenger train there.

I’ve a feeling it may have been an excursion or special of some sort. I think some of the carriages may have been of the clerestory species, a bit like elongated quaint country cottages on wheels.

I wonder if any Press readers more knowledgeable than me on York railway history can confirm whether passenger trains did occasionally pull out of the old station in the late 1940s? Thank you.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York