I enjoyed poring over the double-page spread of the old York railway station in 1955 that was in The Press on Thursday May 30.
Going back possibly six or seven years before this picture, and trawling my memory, I have a now indistinct recollection of actually boarding a passenger train there.
I’ve a feeling it may have been an excursion or special of some sort. I think some of the carriages may have been of the clerestory species, a bit like elongated quaint country cottages on wheels.
I wonder if any Press readers more knowledgeable than me on York railway history can confirm whether passenger trains did occasionally pull out of the old station in the late 1940s? Thank you.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel