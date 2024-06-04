A MAJOR British pop band are bringing their latest UK tour to York.
The Vamps are celebrating their tenth anniversary and will be playing their debut album "Meet The Vamps" on their tour in September.
Ahead of the tour, the band said: "A crazy thought that we released Meet The Vamps 10 years ago. We can't tell you how much that album means to us, and we love that it means a lot to others as well.
"We were so young and didn't really know what we were doing, making this album is some of the best days of our lives.
READ NEXT:
- 'Remarkable' ballet group brings double-header to York
- Around 400 primary school pupils in York to attend a musical celebration
- York charity worker wins national award for marathon effort
"We had to do something special for the anniversary, and we thought a tour to celebrate this milestone is the perfect way to do this."
The tour will begin at York Barbican on Saturday, September 7. Tickets for the night will go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 7.
Tickets can be bought via the link here: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/meet-the-vamps-anniversary-tour/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here