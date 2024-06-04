The Vamps are celebrating their tenth anniversary and will be playing their debut album "Meet The Vamps" on their tour in September.

Ahead of the tour, the band said: "A crazy thought that we released Meet The Vamps 10 years ago. We can't tell you how much that album means to us, and we love that it means a lot to others as well.

"We were so young and didn't really know what we were doing, making this album is some of the best days of our lives.

"We had to do something special for the anniversary, and we thought a tour to celebrate this milestone is the perfect way to do this."

The tour will begin at York Barbican on Saturday, September 7. Tickets for the night will go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 7.

Tickets can be bought via the link here: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/meet-the-vamps-anniversary-tour/.