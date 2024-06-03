This comes after five semi-finals were held this week with 11 finalists making it to the last episode on Sunday night.

Throughout the week, all kinds of unique acts gave everything they had in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli.

When the potential winners were narrowed down to Abigail & Afronitaaa, Jack Rhodes and Sydnie Christmas, viewers at home opted to make the 28-year-old singer the winner.

Sydnie Christmas wins BGT 2024 after 'spellbinding' final performance

After being announced as the winner of the ITV show, Sydnie jumped up and down in joy before crying and telling the judges: "I cannot believe the amount of love I have felt. I am overwhelmed with love. It’s amazing thank you so much."

Judge Amanda Holden labelled her performance of Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz as "Spellbinding" and "utter perfection".

Bruno said her performance was "show-stopping" and that it 'took his breath away'.

Alesha added: "You just radiate hope and joy and light and there was something about that performance and emotion and I just felt it move through my body. That was glorious and such a beautiful moment."

Recommended Reading:

Full list of all 10 Britain's Got Talent finalists ahead of the live final

Concluding their appraisal of her Britain's Got Talent act, lead judge Simon Cowell said: it was "really something special" to watch, adding: "I actually felt very emotional."

The grand final finishing positions were as follows: Jack Rhodes, Abigail & Afronitaaa, Innocent Masuku, The Trickstars, Trixy, Mike Woodams, Alex Mitchell, Northants Sings Out, Ssaulabi and Haribow.

Earlier in the show, Simon said this had been the best series final he could remember in years, saying: "Everyone has stepped up their game but we also have acts from all over the world competing which has made people need to step up."

All episodes of BGT 2024 can be found on ITVX.