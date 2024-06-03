A BOY has been rescued from a rooftop in a North Yorkshire city.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out just before 8pm on Sunday (June 2) after reports of a youth spotted on a rooftop in Bondgate Green, Ripon.

A service spokesman said: “Ripon crews responded to reports of a young male on the roof of a building.

“Crews assisted the youth down using a triple extension ladder.”