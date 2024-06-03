A WOMAN has been treated by paramedics after a fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 11pm on Sunday night (June 2) after reports of a fire at a home in The Mount.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of smoke coming from a flat kitchen.
“The crews located and extinguished the kitchen fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.
“One woman was located and in care of paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation. The crews then ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan. The cause was accidental.”
