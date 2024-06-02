A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a garden shed burst into flames which spread to a home in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene in Scarborough Road, Filey, at about 1.15pm today (Sunday, June 2).
The fire started in the shed then spread to fencing, plant pots, wheelie bins and part of the property’s windows, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Crews administered oxygen therapy to the occupier who was suffering from smoke inhalation.”
They said the fire was extinguished using a hose reel.
“The fire is believed to have been started by a blow torch used previously and accidentally placed back in the shed when it was too hot,” the spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article