Two fire crews were called to the scene in Scarborough Road, Filey, at about 1.15pm today (Sunday, June 2).

The fire started in the shed then spread to fencing, plant pots, wheelie bins and part of the property’s windows, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “Crews administered oxygen therapy to the occupier who was suffering from smoke inhalation.”

They said the fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

“The fire is believed to have been started by a blow torch used previously and accidentally placed back in the shed when it was too hot,” the spokesperson said.