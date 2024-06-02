A dog jumped up on a hob, switched it on – and started a fire in the kitchen of a North Yorkshire home, which resulted in firefighters being called to the scene.
The animal’s antics resulted in a plastic washing bowel, an air-fryer and steamer being involved in the small fire, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Fortunately, two fire crews came to the rescue at the home in Thirsk at about 1.15pm today (Sunday, June 2).
They removed the bowl and switched off the hob, a service spokesperson said, adding: “Smoke damage was reported in the property. Crew ventilated the property and assisted the occupier.”
