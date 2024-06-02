She was a passenger in a silver BMW that was involved in a crash with a red Mitsubishi pick-up truck in Filey Road, Scarborough, between 11pm and 11.30pm yesterday (Saturday, June 1).

North Yorkshire Police said she suffered serious injuries after getting out of the BMW when it stopped at the side of the road.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment,” a force spokesperson said.

“Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction at the time of the collision.”

The spokesperson said the driver of the Mitsubishi was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

They added that the driver of the BMW has been interviewed under caution.

The road was closed after the crash and reopened at 5.30am today.

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or either vehicle before to call 101 or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk and pass information for incident 12240096779.