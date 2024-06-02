Police officers in York have warned parents about the consequences of crime after a group of teenagers were charged following a bike theft.
Despite only one member of the group physically taking the bike, North Yorkshire Police said the youngsters “all shared responsibility for the crime”.
“All were present, aware, happy with his actions and went off with him,” a force spokesperson said.
They added: “Parents, please warn your teens.”
