Bombardier Thomas Wilkinson of the Royal Marine Artillery was just 23 when the Crimean War broke out.

Thomas Wilkinson, who was awarded the VC during the Crimean War (Image: Supplied)

He displayed such conspicuous courage and gallantry during the war of 1854-56 that he was later presented with the Victoria Cross.

The hero died in September 1887 at the age of 55 and was buried in a public grave at York Cemetery.

York Royal Naval and Royal Marines Association held a service at Bombardier Wilkinson’s grave at 1pm today (Sunday, June 2) to remember him.

Peter Shepherd, chairman York Royal Naval Association, said few people in York know about the grave, which is in the shape of a Victoria Cross.

York Royal Naval and Royal Marines Association held the service at Bombardier Wilkinson's grave to remember the war hero (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We try and make it an annual service. I think these things should be commemorated,” he said.

“Bombardier Wilkinson was one of the first people to get the VC.”