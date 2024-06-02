The road is closed in both directions in West Heslerton between the B1249 Willerby and B1248 Scagglethorpe junctions, National Highways said.

Police officers are on the scene and witnesses report that an air ambulance has landed.

North Yorkshire Police said the road will be closed for several hours due to the collision, first reported at 11.12am today (Sunday, June 2).

The force urged drivers to find an alternative route.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time. Thank you for your patience," a police spokesperson said.

National Highways urged drivers to “plan ahead” with delays building.