An electrical fault caused a fire in an office above a business unit in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews tackled the blaze in Cambridge Road, Harrogate, at 8.55pm yesterday (Saturday, June 1).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Crews extinguished a fire on the first floor office space using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, small tools and the aerial ladder platform,” a service spokesperson said.