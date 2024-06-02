A missing man from Manchester could be in York, police said.
Robert Allen was last seen in Manchester on Thursday (May 30).
North Yorkshire Police believes the 43-year-old, from Wythenshawe, in south Manchester, travelled to York in the past days.
“Robert is described white and 6ft tall. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen,” a force spokesperson said.
Police urge anyone who sees Mr Allen to phone 999 and to report any information to help find him via 101 quoting reference number 369 of June 1.
