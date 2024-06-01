Crews from Tadcaster were called after the animal got “spooked” and ended up in a two metre deep ditch in Betteras Hill Road, Monk Fryston, at 10.22am today (Saturday, June 1), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson said the horse was able to get itself out of the ditch after some help from the firefighters.

“Both the horse and owner were okay and a vet was requested by the owner,” they added.