A horse stuck in a ditch in North Yorkshire was rescued by firefighters.
Crews from Tadcaster were called after the animal got “spooked” and ended up in a two metre deep ditch in Betteras Hill Road, Monk Fryston, at 10.22am today (Saturday, June 1), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson said the horse was able to get itself out of the ditch after some help from the firefighters.
“Both the horse and owner were okay and a vet was requested by the owner,” they added.
