They gathered to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community to a backdrop of rainbows and colour that filled the historic streets.

The Pride parade set off from Duncombe Place, near York Minster, at 12pm and followed a route through the city centre to the Knavesmire where there is a festival taking place throughout the afternoon.

The Pride parade led by York's town crier Ben Fry (Image: Dylan Connell)

A red City Sightseeing double decker bus led the procession guided by York’s town crier Ben Fry, who made a comeback to the role following a two-year absence.

Members of the community were on board the bus – including York and North Yorkshire’s new mayor David Skaith – waving and cheering from the rooftop as music played.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, at York Pride 2024 (Image: Dylan Connell)

People filled St Helen’s Square to see the procession off – and they were even treated to performance by York drag queen Velma Celli from the balcony of the Impossible WonderBar and Restaurant.

They followed the procession as it made its way through the city.

Velma Celli performs from the balcony of the Impossible WonderBar and Restaurant during York Pride 2024 (Image: Dylan Connell)

'It’s very special'





Those at the event told The Press about how important Pride is for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride means something we can trust in our community – it’s a way to support what we all face,” said Jamie Procter, 14, at the event with his dad Tim. “I wanted to support my community. It feels really nice to be part of something like this, we’ve come for the past couple of years.”

Tim and Jamie Procter at York Pride 2024 (Image: Dylan Connell)

Kirsty Poskitt was at Pride with The Barn in Tadcaster, which has an LGBTQ+ youth club called Prism.

“We’re massive allies for our young people,” she said.

Kirsty Poskitt (second from right) at York Pride with The Barn in Tadcaster (Image: Dylan Connell)

Kirsty explained that many of the group’s young people are around 12, 13 and 14 – meaning York is their first Pride event.

She said the celebration lets them see the large community that is out there for them and helps them “find their tribe”.

“They all feel that love. It’s so powerful. It gives me chills every year,” Kirsty said. “It’s very special, very special. We love York Pride.”

Holly Craine was at Pride with her aunt Angie Sleightholm.

Angie Sleightholm and Holly Craine at York Pride 2024 (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s nice to be part of such a happy thing in the world at the moment,” she said.

“I came last year and loved it,” Angie added. “When we come we just feel support.”

Businesses, schools and organisations all came together to take part in the parade.

YO1 Radio was one of those involved.

The YO1 Radio team at York Pride 2024 (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s really important to give the York community our support as an inclusive radio station,” said Wayne Chadwick, YO1’s managing director. “It’s been a wonderful day so far. We always find the best part being the procession when we can interact with the public.”