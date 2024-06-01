A baby is in hospital with serious injuries after a campervan and a car crashed in North Yorkshire, police said.
The vehicles – a blue Peugeot Boxer campervan and a Volkswagen T-Roc 4x4 – were travelling in opposite directions on the B6265 near Fellbeck, between Glasshouses and Risplith, and crashed at about 3.20pm yesterday (Friday, May 31).
North Yorkshire Police said three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby travelling in the T-Roc sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.
“The baby sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital,” a force spokesperson said.
They said the driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries.
Police urge anyone who saw the crash or either vehicles before to email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for TC Chris Storey in our Roads Policing Group.
Quote police reference number 12240095990 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article