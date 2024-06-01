The vehicles – a blue Peugeot Boxer campervan and a Volkswagen T-Roc 4x4 – were travelling in opposite directions on the B6265 near Fellbeck, between Glasshouses and Risplith, and crashed at about 3.20pm yesterday (Friday, May 31).

North Yorkshire Police said three adults, a teenager and a one-year-old baby travelling in the T-Roc sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious.

“The baby sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital,” a force spokesperson said.

They said the driver of the campervan sustained minor injuries.

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or either vehicles before to email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for TC Chris Storey in our Roads Policing Group.

Quote police reference number 12240095990 when passing on information.