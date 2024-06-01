Howard Gill, aged in his late 70s, from Askrigg, Wensleydale, was reported missing to police after being last seen yesterday (Friday, May 31).

North Yorkshire Police today said a body has been found in Mill Gill, near Askrigg.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the man to be missing Howard,” a force spokesperson said.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”