A mountain rescue team has found a body in the search for a man missing from his home in Yorkshire Dales, police said.
Howard Gill, aged in his late 70s, from Askrigg, Wensleydale, was reported missing to police after being last seen yesterday (Friday, May 31).
North Yorkshire Police today said a body has been found in Mill Gill, near Askrigg.
“Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the man to be missing Howard,” a force spokesperson said.
“His family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”
