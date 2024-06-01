The parade sets off from Duncombe Place, near York Minster, at 12pm.

It will travel to the Knavesmire where there will be a festival from 1pm to 7pm. The Angels of the North, from RuPaul’s Drag Race, are the headline act.

On stage will also be the 2024 York Pride Drag Race Winner Miss Diagnosis, 2023 York Pride Drag Race Winner Reese Wetherspoon and all 2024 York Pride Drag Race finalists providing a positive local act flavour.

The parade travels from Duncombe Place, along Blake Street and Davygate, turning into Feasegate, then Market Street, along Spurriergate, over Ouse Bridge, down Skeldergate, along Bishopthorpe Road, turning on to Campleshon Road, then finally Knavesmire Road.

The official afterparty will be held at Ziggys in Micklegate and this year will be hosted by the popular Janice D.

A ‘quiet hour’ hour is taking place from 11.30am to 12.30pm for those seeking a calmer experience to enjoy the spectacle on the Knavesmire.

Greg Stephenson, chair of York Pride, said the celebration will be “loud and proud and sprinkling colour across this amazing city”.

“We do expect to welcome record crowds this year, as last year York Pride fell on a rail strike day and travel for some was impacted,” he added.

Organisations from across York and North Yorkshire are expected to join the parade – including City of York Council.

The council’s leader, Claire Douglas, said it was “great to see how much the event has grown over the last 12 years”.

“As the largest LGBTQ+ festival in North Yorkshire we are pleased that York Pride is enjoyed by so many people across all communities in the city.”

She added that the rainbow flag would be flying “proudly” from the Mansion House during the celebration.