Youths started a fire in a York park – sparking a callout from the emergency services.

Firefighters were called to the park in Chesney Fields, Acomb, at about 5.40pm yesterday (Friday, May 31).

North Yorkshire Fire and Resue Service said the fire had been “deliberately lit by youths”.

The fire crew used a knapsack sprayed to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area, a service spokesperson said.