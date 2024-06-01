Youths started a fire in a York park – sparking a callout from the emergency services.
Firefighters were called to the park in Chesney Fields, Acomb, at about 5.40pm yesterday (Friday, May 31).
North Yorkshire Fire and Resue Service said the fire had been “deliberately lit by youths”.
The fire crew used a knapsack sprayed to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area, a service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article