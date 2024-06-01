Howard Gibbs, in his late 70s, has been missing from his home in Askrigg, Wensleydale, since yesterday (Friday, May 31).

North Yorkshire Police said he may have walked towards Hawes last night.

“He was last seen earlier [on Friday] wearing a blue sweater with a zip neck and dark blue tracksuit trousers,” a force spokesperson said.

“We’re concerned for his safety and are asking people in the area to keep an eye of for anyone matching his description.”

Police urge anyone with information about Mr Gibbs to phone 101, select option one and quote reference number NYP31052024-0575.