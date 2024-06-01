Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager from North Yorkshire.
Leyland, 15, was last seen in the Masham area.
North Yorkshire Police said he may have travelled out of the area on foot, public transport or by asking for a lift.
“If you think you may have seen him, please call us on 101, select option one and quote reference NYP31052024-0456,” a force spokesperson said.
