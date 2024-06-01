ST Nicholas Street in Norton is to be closed next week for gasworks.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said "From Monday 3 June 2024, we will be upgrading a substation and providing cabling for a new business on St Nicholas Street in Norton.

"We have previously attempted this work last year and earlier this year, but due to the risk of flooding and heavy rain this was not possible.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience whilst we carry out this much needed upgrade to the network."