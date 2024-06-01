ST Nicholas Street in Norton is to be closed next week for gasworks.
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said "From Monday 3 June 2024, we will be upgrading a substation and providing cabling for a new business on St Nicholas Street in Norton.
"We have previously attempted this work last year and earlier this year, but due to the risk of flooding and heavy rain this was not possible.
"We would like to thank customers for their patience whilst we carry out this much needed upgrade to the network."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here