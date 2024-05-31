The recognition follows the hotel undergoing extensive renovations, including updates to public areas, meeting rooms, and function suites, plus the launch of the new Amber’s restaurant.

Adding to its achievements, Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate has recently received the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024, placing it in the top 10% of hotels worldwide on TripAdvisor. It has moved up from 25th to 5th place in the Harrogate market on TripAdvisor.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels Yorkshire, said: "We are incredibly proud of our Harrogate team for this outstanding achievement. Winning this award highlights the dedication and effort put into enhancing our facilities and services. Our team’s commitment to excellence is truly commendable.”

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager of Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate, added: “This award is a reflection of our team’s relentless hard work and the significant investments made in both our property and staff training. We are honoured to be recognised among such esteemed peers. The introduction of Ambers and the renovations to our public areas have significantly elevated the guest experience.”