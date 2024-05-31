A person was cut from the wreckage of a car after a crash in North Yorkshire.
The incident, at 12.45pm today (Friday, May 31), involved two vehicles on the A170 at Allerston, close to Thornton Dale.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
"Teams used cutting equipment, sharps protection, stabilisation equipment and a first aid kit to extricate a casualty from one of the vehicles."
The person was then taken to hospital via ambulance.
