H&H Land & Estates are acting as Selling Agents in conjunction with Richborough Estates for the sale by informal tender of circa 15.65 acres of land to the west of York Road, Market Weighton.

Bids are invited for the development of a food store, multiple commercial premises and up to 120 new homes on the site, either as a whole or in 3 Lots:

Lot 1: A 1,900sqm food store;

Lot 2: A wide range of commercial premises for uses including B2, B8, E(a), E(b), E(d), E(e), E(f), E(g) and F2(d);

Lot 3: A low-rise development of up to 120 new homes over circa 6.27 acres (2.54 hectares) of residential net developable area, including 25% designated as Affordable Housing.

Principal frontage and vehicular access is via York Road.

The seller’s preference is for the sale of the site as a whole, subject to the granting of Planning Permissions, but Helen Russell, H&H Land & Estates Development Director, confirms that bids for individual lots or combinations of lots are also invited.

She said: “This is a significant site which is rare to the market, and the mixed nature of the proposed developments will make the different lots attractive to a range of developers. The site is very well located for all three aspects of development, and it offers an unusually flexible and attractive proposition to a wide range of bidders.”

Details can be found using the dedicated website link: http://landatyorkroad.co.uk/

Offers to be submitted by 1pm Tuesday July 2.

Viewing of the site can be achieved from adjacent footpaths, and a site walkover can be arranged by contacting the Selling Agent by Helen Russell; email: helen.russell@hhlandandestates.co.uk or Harry Jackson of Richborough Estates email: harry.jackson@richborough.co.uk